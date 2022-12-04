Alfred Lecki - The Hunt for the Escape King

Not Available

While the other prisoners were celebrating Christmas 1969 in the jails chapel, Alfred Lecki calmly opened the prison gate with a duplicate key he made and disappeared with his prison buddy Helmut Derks. It was the third escape of the legendary "escape king", who had just returned to custody sat - this time in Essen and for the murder of a police officer. Never in the history of the Federal Republic had the hunt for an "ordinary" criminal been so high. On the run, Lecki expanded his reputation as an unscrupulous robber. In June 1970 he was the mastermind of the largest armed robbery to date on a money transport. Also known as the "man with a thousand faces", because he knew how to change his face, hair and appearance, 30 false passports were seized from him over the years. A quite unique story, reconstructed in this documentary.