The movie tells the story of Alfredo Cohen, a man who left a trace by bending the forms of expression that he associated with, by shading the borders between sexes and sexualities, between italian and dialect, between high and popular theatre, between life and art. The existential path of a figure that’ s central for political and creative significance is what can fertilize our present and make it reverberate with voices that can make us rediscover the importance of imagination.