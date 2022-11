Not Available

Acclaimed Spanish-Austrian tenor Alfredo Kraus visits a 19th-century palace and performs a selection of songs among its splendid rooms, using their excellent acoustics to highlight the passion of numbers such as Strauss's "Liebeshymnus." Accompanied by piano, Kraus also sings Duparc's "Extase" and "L'invitation au voyage;" Massenet's "Ouvre tes yeux bleus" and "Elegie;" Turina's "Nunca olvida" and more.