Alfred's Self-Teaching Adult Piano Course

Continuing the incredible popularity of Alfred's Basic Adult Piano Course, this book adapts the same friendly and informative style for adults who wish to teach themselves, but now includes a DVD. With the study guide pages that have been added to introduce the music, it's almost like having a piano teacher beside you as you learn the skills needed to perform popular and familiar music. There are also five bonus pieces: At Last * Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas * Laura * Over the Rainbow * Singin' in the Rain. Included is a CD containing the piano part and an engaging arrangement for each of the 65 musical examples. The accompanying DVD includes an introduction to all the pages in the book and performances of the pieces by well-known teacher, Gayle Kowalchyk.