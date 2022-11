Not Available

Agnieszka Lukasiak travels to Algeria to capture it's conflict on camera. When she arrives, she's immediately sidetracked by romance with her host, Habib. She turns the camera on herself as she falls in love with him. the atmosphere quickly diminishes when Habib's family steps in and kicks her out. Not to be deterred, on her second visite to Algeria to seek Habib's love, she begins her real journey to expose the underside of the country.