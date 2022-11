Not Available

L'Avarice is the first episode of the Algocep series, and deals with avaerice - the first of the seven capital sins. At the end of the 19th century, a young village priest in deepest France, driven by wine, gold and boys, abuses his position to exploit the poor and steal from them in the name of God, promising to save their souls with penance in kind . Its 1878 in Perigord, and Julot - a young beggar - is robbed by the lewd and greedy village priest.