Algojo: Perang Santet

Not Available

Desta was born in a happy and harmonious family. However, a witchcraft delivery led to the death of his parents. Desta grows to be quiet and full of mystery. His desire to avenge the past makes him seek the mastermind behind the death of his parents. In that search Desta meets with a group of teenagers who also has a special power like himself. Witchcraft war dominates his life when knowing the murder of his parents. Finally, Desta should choose to satisfy the lust of revenge or choose another way which is more humane.