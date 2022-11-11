الحجر الداير

Not Available

(Adel) A simple employee who is married to (Azizah) who works as a school, has three children, and is unable to meet his financial obligations towards his family. He learns about the honor of the businesswoman, who is suspicious of the activities and is dazzled by his mother, Fitzugan. He works with her and makes big profits. At one party he recognizes the millionaire (Hamzawi) and his daughter (Sherine) and marvels at him and marries her to realize his dreams despite knowing that she is addicted to drugs Among his three wives, the first word of her world, and the second revolutions, and the third died with a dose of narcotic, feel lost and try to return to his first life.