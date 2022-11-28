Not Available

الحقل 1 השדה

  • Documentary

All cultures and ancient traditions tell about our being far beyond matter. 'The 1 Field', using the scientific tools of the 21st century, examines this assumption through interwoven storylines: The life stories and researches of groundbreaking figures in the study of consciousness, and scientific experiments supervised by research institutes and scientists worldwide. Can spirit be measured? Is there a field that connects everything? Can we use consciousness to influence our lives, our bodies and our environment, beyond genes or environmental limitations into which we were born?

