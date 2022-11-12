Not Available

A young man living on the margins seeks to make ends meet and help his Alzheimer's mother in all ways, including by selling drugs in installments, without hurting anyone in his neighborhood. But he would be surprised by the kidnapping of his mother by a drug gang, taking her hostage in exchange for joining her, and transporting a large amount of drugs stolen from Marrakech to Tetouan. The adventure, chase and murder begins in a comic action, in order to free the mother of the hero of the film.