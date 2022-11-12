Ali B - Je Suis Ali

Not Available

Registration of the cabaret show 'Je Suis Ali' by Ali B in the Royal Theater Carré. Everyone has an opinion about Ali B. Gays think that he should sail on the Moroccan boat during the Gay Pride. Imams again think he should preach Islam more often on TV. The Dutch are of the opinion that he should appeal to the Moroccan youth. Politicians think he should publicly distance himself from IS. And angry Moroccans think he has become a cheese cup. In this show he will compete with everyone who thinks something of him and we finally see which way he chooses!