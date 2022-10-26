Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves

1954

Rich oriental lord Cassim's cheeky servant Ali Baba was sent to buy a meaty girl-slave, but brings dancer Morgiane, whom he is enamored with. When he's part of a caravan robbed by Abdel's 40 thieves, Ali hides in a camel hive and thus learns the secret of Sesame cave. With stolen loot he buys Morgiane and his own residence for him and beggar friends. Cassim not only gets him drunk to learn his secret gold source but also plans to rob him at the grand wedding with Morgiane. But Abdel observed them too and invites his 40 robbers.