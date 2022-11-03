Ali-Baba Bound

Not Available

Porky finds out that Ali-Baba and his Dirty Sleeves plan to attack the fort; it's up to him to go warn the fort. He gets there to discover everyone has left for the Legion convention in Boston. Porky and his rented camel fend off the attackers themselves for a while, but when the situation gets dire, the young camel summons its mother. Momma takes care of the attacker that's menacing them. The secret weapon, who has been sitting on the bench with an artillery shell strapped to his head, now comes in, but runs right through the fort and into Ali-Baba.