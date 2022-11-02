Ali Baba Goes To Town

While visiting Hollywood a starstruck movie fan (Eddie Cantor) fantasizes about himself cast in an Arabian adventure. Director David Butler's comedy--with many songs--also features Tony Martin, Roland Young, Gypsy Rose Lee (billed as Rose Hovick), John Carradine, June Lang, Virginia Field, Charles Lane, The Peters Sisters and many big-name guest stars playing themselves.
|Eddie Cantor
|Ali Baba
|Tony Martin
|Yusuf
|Roland Young
|Sultan
|June Lang
|Princess Miriam
|Gypsy Rose Lee
|Sultana
|John Carradine
|Ishak
