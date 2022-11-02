Not Available

Ali Baba Goes To Town

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

20th Century Fox

While visiting Hollywood a starstruck movie fan (Eddie Cantor) fantasizes about himself cast in an Arabian adventure. Director David Butler's comedy--with many songs--also features Tony Martin, Roland Young, Gypsy Rose Lee (billed as Rose Hovick), John Carradine, June Lang, Virginia Field, Charles Lane, The Peters Sisters and many big-name guest stars playing themselves.

Cast

Eddie CantorAli Baba
Tony MartinYusuf
Roland YoungSultan
June LangPrincess Miriam
Gypsy Rose LeeSultana
John CarradineIshak

View Full Cast >

Images