Ali Farka Touré - Le miel n'est jamais bon dans une seule bouche

This documentary follows the legendary African singer and guitarist Ali Farka Touré (who died in 2006) as he returns to his home and musical roots in Niafunké, the village on the banks of the River Niger in Mali. Touré now sees himself as a farmer and family man, and is trying to improve agricultural and social conditions in the province of Timbuktu. The region has no roads and no electricity and Touré himself drove director Marc Huraux across the vast expanse of unforgiving desert land that surrounds Niafunké to make this film. The cameras accompany Touré as he goes about his daily farm business, and fulfilling his role and responsibilities as an important local figure.