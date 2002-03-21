2002

Ali G Indahouse

  • Comedy

Release Date

March 21st, 2002

Studio

Universal Pictures

Ali G unwittingly becomes a pawn in the evil Chancellor's plot to overthrow the Prime Minister of Great Britain. However, instead of bringing the Prime Minister down, Ali is embraced by the nation as the voice of youth and 'realness', making the Prime Minister and his government more popular than ever.

Cast

Michael GambonPrime Minister
Charles DanceDeputy Prime Minister David Carlton
Kellie BrightJulie
Martin FreemanRichard "Ricky C" Cunningham
Rhona MitraKate Hedges
Barbara NewNan

