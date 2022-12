Not Available

In the 70s, Ali, Rabiaa, Driss, Abdellah and Hamid are a group of friends grow up in a heavy world of drugs, pop, politics ans sex. Rabiaa is a local girl whom they all share whenever the urge comes. Ali, accidentally kills a policeman and sent to prison. When he is released 20 years later, the group is just a memory. Ali relives the past and faces up the today's different reality with its disillusions ans responsibilities.