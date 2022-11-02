Not Available

Iconic, eclectic, and internationally renowned, Muhammad Ali was much more than a boxer; he articulated the moods and thoughts of a generation. With his profound statements on the sports world and beyond, Ali captivated the nation with his unpredictable and unforgettable raps and rhymes. This dynamic film is a poetic account of the life and career of Ali…in his own words. Based upon the book by George Lois and hosted by rapper Chuck D, Ali Rap features classic Ali quotes from the man himself as well as guest stars. Discover how the ‘Greatest of All Time’ was an entertaining and provocative messenger of some of today’s most best known sound bytes.