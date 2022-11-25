Not Available

Ali is a medical student who loves singing and hopelessly aims to achieve his dream of becoming a famous singer. When the lead singer in the nightclub Ali works for didn't show up in one of the nights, Ali gets a long awaited chance to replace him and perform in the presence of a big song producer who gets impressed by Ali's voice and promise to turn him into a famous star. Meanwhile, Ali mets "Donia" a singer taht deals with the same song producer. When Ali falls i love with Donia, she encourages him to achieve his father's dream of becoming a doctor, while at the same time reaching up for his old dream of becoming a famous singer