Ali Surathal

Orphaned Ravi, in the company of four elephants, has to perform with them at street corners, in order to survive. The back-story is that as an orphan, they have saved his life from a leopard in his childhood. After his father's death, Ravi began to live with elephants. As time passed, Ravi has grown up. He meets with Manju, and both fall in love. rich dad, Senarathna, is opposed to this alliance, but subsequently relents, and permits the young couple to get married. However, trouble looms soon after as Manju feels neglected. Things worsen when their child is born, and Manju , fearing physical harm to her child from the elephants, tells Ravi to choose between the elephants and his family. When Ravi chooses his lifelong friends over wife and son, Senarathna decides to bring the estranged couple together, but thanks to the villainous Mervyn, he has to sacrifice his life.