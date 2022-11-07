Ali vs Patterson II

Not Available

Madison Square Garden, New York, 20th September, 1972. The rematch with Floyd Patterson drew a gate of 17,000 at the Garden even though a 37 year old Patterson had been beaten by Jimmy Ellis in Ali's exile period. A pre fight appearance by Joe Frazier in the ring seemed to energize Muhammad Ali more than the prospect of beating up Floyd Patterson for the second time. Ali's attempts to rile Frazier were ignored with Frazier smiling as Ali pretended to be restrained by his corner men.