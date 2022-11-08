Alias Billy the Kid

Texas Ranger Sunset Carson is given the mission of tracking down the notorious Marshall gang. Uncovering their hideout, he discovers the gang is led by Ann Marshall and is comprised of three of her ranch-hands, Dakota, PeeWee and Buckskin. He soon learns that they are the innocent victims of a ring of swindlers and cattle rustlers led by the ruthless Matt Conroy.
|Sunset Carson
|Sunset Carson
|Peggy Stewart
|Ann Marshall
|Tom London
|Dakota
|Roy Barcroft
|Matt Conroy
|Russ Whiteman
|Peewee
|Tom Chatterton
|Ed Pearson
