Not Available

Alias Billy the Kid

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Texas Ranger Sunset Carson is given the mission of tracking down the notorious Marshall gang. Uncovering their hideout, he discovers the gang is led by Ann Marshall and is comprised of three of her ranch-hands, Dakota, PeeWee and Buckskin. He soon learns that they are the innocent victims of a ring of swindlers and cattle rustlers led by the ruthless Matt Conroy.

Cast

Sunset CarsonSunset Carson
Peggy StewartAnn Marshall
Tom LondonDakota
Roy BarcroftMatt Conroy
Russ WhitemanPeewee
Tom ChattertonEd Pearson

Images