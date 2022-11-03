1930

Alias French Gertie

  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 19th, 1930

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

Bebe Daniels plays a safecracker posing as a French maid in order to gain access to wealthy homes. In the midst of a nocturnal search for a cache of valuables, Daniels is interrupted by Ben Lyon, another safecracker. Narrowly escaping arrest, Bebe and Ben decide to pool their talents, but Bebe gets the urge to reform and encourages Ben to do the same. As it turns out, both thieves are swindled out of their own savings by a seemingly benign old couple.

Cast

Bebe DanielsGertie Jones aka Marie
Ben LyonJimmy Hartigan
Robert Emmett O'ConnorDetective Kelcey
Daisy BelmoreMrs. Matson
John InceWilliam Matson
Betty PierceNellie

