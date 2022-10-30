Not Available

Janaki Ram alias Janaki is an honest government official, who imbibes good ethical and moral values from his father (Naga Babu). He ends up having a confrontation with a goon Mysa when the later tries to forcefully grab the lands of poor people. Naturally, he ends up facing trouble from various quarters. Even his lady love Chaitra (Anisha) fails to understand his motives. The rest of the film shows how Janaki wins the situation and eventually wins over his girl by staying true to his ideals.