Alias Mr. Twilight

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Geoffrey Holden (Lloyd Corrigan) is an elderly con-man who is a lovable old man when providing his beloved granddaughter (Gigi Perreau) with the simple luxuries of life, yet has no qualms when working a racket devised to relieve his victims of their property. Trudy Marshall is the governess of the granddaughter, and is in love with a detective (Michael Duane) who is about to expose the old man's unsuspected activities.

Cast

Trudy MarshallCorky Corcoran
Lloyd CorriganGeoffrey Holden
Rosalind IvanAunt Elizabeth Christens
Al BridgeSam Bartlett
Gigi PerreauSusan Holden
Jeff YorkPolice Lieutenant Barton

