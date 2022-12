Not Available

Alibabayum 41 Kallanmaarum is a 1975 Indian Malayalam film, directed by J. Sasikumar and produced by M. J. Kurien. The film stars Prem Nazir, Jayabharathi, Bahadoor, KP Ummer, Vidhubala, Adoor Bhasi and Thikkurissi Sukumaran Nair in the lead roles. The film has a musical score by G. Devarajan.