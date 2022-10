Alibabayum Arara Kallanmarum

Not Available

Diwakaran (Jagadish), a medical sales rep, is also a thief, unbeknown to everyone but his pal Chaandy (Kalabhavan Mani). Mistaking retired school teacher Aravindakshan (Premachandran) for a politician, Diwakaran steals jewelry from him, which Aravindakshan had intended for his daughter's marriage. The cop investigating the case, Jayashankar (Vijayaraghavan), becomes Diwakaran's brother-in-law, to the latter's shock. Jayashankar then brings a proposal for Diwakaran - Aravindakshan's daughter!