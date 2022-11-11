Alibi - hope, alibi- love

Not Available

Nadia wanted to say a lot to her spree husband, but did not know whether to decide. The main thing is that the drinker and all of a positive. What changes, it can be forgiven. So she was ready only to scare the faithful with a rolling pin, but instead of him a strange man burst into the apartment — drunk and all negative. After receiving a rolling pin on the head, he rested until the morning, after which he was expelled. Nadia did not think that she would ever see the night guest again, but very soon he appeared... together with the police, as a suspect in the murder. The only hope Alexandra had an alibi that could give him Hope... And hope can be a choice that must be made between "exemplary" husband and suspicious of a stranger with bad habits…