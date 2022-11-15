Not Available

Thirty-eight-year-old Alice spends her days sleeping. Working nights at a rehabilitation center provides her with an excuse for her fatigue and emotional apathy. Yigal, Alice’s husband, feels lonely and tormented by her chilly attitude, while his anger gradually heightens. Eli, her nine-year-old-son, is desperate for her love. The rehabilitation center houses thirty young women who have suffered emotional crisis. Alice prefers as little communication as possible with the girls and performs only the basic demands of her job: handing out medication, supervising meals, and overseeing shower time. After the lights go out, Alice meets with Yoel, her lover. On the narrow single bed, a passion for another kind of life, or for what might have been, is aroused.