Bluebird Films has released an Alice In Wonderland XXX porn parody entitled Alice: A Fairy Love Tale in which the lovely Stacey Saran plays Alice. Director Paul Chaplin invites you to look through the looking glass to find Alice – a tormented and housebound girl that dreams of escaping her surroundings. Lucky for her, she is transported to a strange land where she meets a set of none-too-bright twins (Kit and Kate Lee), talking cards, a white rabbit and an angry queen. Each encounter provides her with a new sexual understanding, and many new experiences. This sleazy flick is a naughty interpretation of the Alice story, complete with wonderful and goofy costumes and hot British accents with artistic ambition, beautiful women and high production values!