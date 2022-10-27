Not Available

Alice and Martin

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Les Films Alain Sarde

At the age of 20, Martin leaves his home town and comes to Paris, where he fortunately becomes a model by chance. He meets Alice, his brother's friend, and falls in love with her. They start a passionate relationship, although Martin remains very mysterious about his past and the reasons why he left his family. But when Alice tells him she's pregnant, he is suddenly almost driven to madness, as his past comes back to his mind. Alice will now do anything she can to help him

Cast

Juliette BinocheAlice
Alexis LoretMartin Sauvagnac
Carmen MauraJeanine Sauvagnac
Mathieu AmalricBenjamin Sauvagnac
Roschdy ZemSaïd
Pierre MaguelonVictor Sauvagnac

Images