Alice Cooper: Brutally Live

Shot in London during the 2000 world tour, Brutally Live showcases Alice Cooper doing what he's been doing better than anyone else over the past 25 years: turning a rock concert into a campy theatrical extravaganza. That he's old enough to be almost anyone in the audience's (grand?)father is quite beside the point. For Alice remains one of the few who knows that rock & roll should be fun, even if that means severed heads, gushing blood, and murdered babies. Even the fabled guillotine, from his heyday a quarter-century ago, makes an appearance. Alice also takes a shot at Marilyn Manson, Ozzy Osbourne, and Kiss by calling them "my undisciplined children."