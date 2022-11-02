Alice Cooper: Prime Cuts

Not Available

This video documentary follows Alice's career from his discovery by Frank Zappa at the Wiskey-a-GoGo in Los Angeles to his "Hey Stoopid" album in 1991. It looks at his personal life, like his long-time marriage to Cheryl and his battle with alchoholism, and professional relationships with his manager Shep Gordon and his producer Bob Ezrin. The Prime Cuts documentary was originally released in 1991 on VHS then reissued 16-Oct-2001 as part of a 2-disc DVD set with additional material.