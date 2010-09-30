Alice Cooper: Theatre of Death

2010

The godfather of shock-rock Alice Cooper completed his 2009 Theatre of Death World Tour by filming the final show at London's legendary Hammersmith Apollo. The concert features many of Cooper's massive hits including "School's Out," "I'm Eighteen" and "Poison". Alice Cooper's "Theatre Of Death" is a very different show than anyone has ever seen before. Always expect the unexpected from the unpredictable Alice Cooper. Fans of the ultimate Rock 'n' Roll showman won't be disappointed as Alice is subjected to guillotines, gallows and much more on his way to being "killed" four times!