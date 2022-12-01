Alice i Eventyrland

Not Available

The world’s wackiest classic in an explosion of theatrical magic, bright colours, crazy effects and inventive choreography. Extremely talented English choreographer Christopher Wheeldon has converted Carroll’s imaginative tale into an outstanding production. Joby Talbot’s amusing music and Bob Crowley’s wild and whimsical set design take you to the heart of Wonderland. Jump with Alice down into the rabbit hole and enjoy a ballet that is already a classic for all ages. This is a co-production of the Danish National Ballet and the Royal Swedish Ballet in Stockholm.