2010

Alice im Wunderland 1 -Du hast eine sehr wichtige Verabredung

  • Family
  • Fantasy
  • Adventure

Release Date

March 4th, 2010

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

Alice, an unpretentious and individual 19-year-old, is betrothed to a dunce of an English nobleman. At her engagement party, she escapes the crowd to consider whether to go through with the marriage and falls down a hole in the garden after spotting an unusual rabbit. Arriving in a strange and surreal place called 'Underland,' she finds herself in a world that resembles the nightmares she had as a child, filled with talking animals, villainous queens and knights, and frumious bandersnatches. Alice realizes that she is there for a reason – to conquer the horrific Jabberwocky and restore the rightful queen to her throne.

Cast

Johnny DeppThe Mad Hatter
Anne HathawayThe White Queen
Helena Bonham CarterThe Red Queen
Crispin GloverThe Knave of Hearts
Marton CsokasCharles Kingsleigh
Lindsay DuncanHelen Kingsleigh

