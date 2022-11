Not Available

Alice in Chains at Praça da Apoteose, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on January 22, 1993 (Hollywood Rock Festival). Setlist: 01. Dam That River / 02. We Die Young / 03. Them Bones / 04. Would? / 05. Love, Hate, Love / 06. Junkhead / 07. God Smack / 08. Bleed the Freak / 09. Put You Down / 10. It Ain't Like That / 11. Hate to Feel / 12. Angry Chair / 13. Man in the Box