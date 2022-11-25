Alice in Chains: KAABOO Del Mar Festival 2018

Not Available

Alice N' Chains played an intense heavy metal set. The band that formed back in 1987 was at the forefront of Grunge rock and probably the heaviest version of that genre of rock. The band featured lead singer and rhythm guitarist William DuVall who joined the veteran rockers over a decade ago after the untimely death of original lead singer Layne Staley in 2002. DuVall has come into his own in the group and brought the intensity of the band to a new level. The show featured a blaring backdrop of lights that looked like the headlights from a convoy of trucks. Guitarist Jerry Cantrell lead the veteran rockers through a 15 song setlist ending with the band’s biggest hit “Rooster.”