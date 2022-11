Not Available

Heavy-hitting alternative rockers Alice in Chains serve up their dark guitar-driven music before a hometown crowd in this live video shot at the Moore Theater in Seattle. Along with five live versions of songs from the Facelift album (including "Man in the Box," "Bleed the Freak," and "Love, Hate, Love"), Alice in Chains: Live Facelift also includes three bonus music videos, including "Sea of Sorrow" and "We Die Young."