Lewis Carroll's "Alice in Wonderland" goes goth in Mari Terashima's screen adaptation of the children's classic. Terashima brings together Goth Loli performance troupe Rose de Reficul et Guiggles, doll maker Mari Shimizu and magician and actor-dwarf Mame Yamada (Blue Spring, 9 Souls) to create a macabre trip down the rabbit hole. The film appears animated, but the gothic characters are as real as can be.