Alice in Wonderland, or Who Is Guy Debord? was created as part of the Electrodist project, a collective endeavor which has the aim of introducing critical elements into the mainstream marketplace through the alteration of consumer media products. Utilizing DVD decryption freeware and common DVD authoring programs, the video is placed as a special feature within the existing and publicly accessible Disney Alice […] DVDs, and then redistributed by Electrodist into various video rental systems for consumer access. All original material and menu access structures are kept intact in the modified discs, so the addition of Alice in Wonderland or Who is Guy Debord? has a parasitic relationship to the DVD product. […] The video, within this context, is an attempt to provoke adult consumers, within the safe space of their own living rooms, into thinking critically about the object of their consumption, its creators, and its viewing context.