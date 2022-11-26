Alice-Miranda Friends Forever

Not Available

Alice-Miranda (Maisy Wright-Smith) is the youngest girl at her boarding school. She arrives to find a very unhappy staff governed by the reclusive Principal Ms Grim (Michelle Doake) who has not been seen for the past 10 years. With her cheerful nature and uncanny ability to always see the best in others no matter how badly they may treat her Alice-Miranda, with the help of her new found friends Millie (Lila Tapper) and Jacinta (Lola Carlton), embarks upon a series of plans aimed at bringing joy and comfort to everyone around her. - Australian Council on Children and the Media