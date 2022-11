Not Available

Documentary filmmaker Rebecka Rasmusson becomes pregnant with the man she believes to love, when it turns out that he also has another woman. One evening in front of the TV, Rebecka sees an interview with the 90 year old premier queen Alice Timander who says she never felt loved. Rebecka decides to look her up and together insinuates itself a drama about love, betrayal, being a mother, daughter, and as a woman wearing a dream about making a career.