Alice Rattled by Rats

  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

While Alice is away, her cat is guarding the house. He chases one pesky rat inside the house, and shoots a hole in the floor, which he falls through, into a vat of home-brew. With the cat thus away, the rats play, at first dancing and singing, and later playing in the bathtub. The cat eventually sobers up (after he lands in a cactus), and tries to blow up the rats (and house!) with a bomb, but the rats plant the bomb on the cat, who blows up himself, Alice, and several nearby trees.

Cast

