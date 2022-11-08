Alice Russell - Live in Paris

Not Available

This live show was recorded in Paris Spring 2006. Alice's live collaboration with her producer and oracle TM Juke has wowed audiences from New Zealand to The Netherlands and this feverish reaction lead to Tru Thoughts putting together this live DVD. Alice switches genres with natural grace and style, aided and abetted by her musical co-conspirators. The DVD includes tracks from her work with TM Juke, Quantic, Nostalgia 77 and The Quantic Soul Orchestra. Highlights include a cover of The White Stripes track‚ Seven Nation Army‚ OutKasts Draculas Wedding and Nina Simones‚ My Baby Just Cares For Me