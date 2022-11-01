Alice's Little Parade

Not Available

Julius is riding through the town declaring war and the villagers promptly arm and ready themselves. While Alice inspects the troops, the opposing army (made up of mice) fires its cannons. Julius is hit and knocked completely apart; he's picked up and brought to the hospital where they put him back together with a healthy helping of spare parts. The stalwart cat returns to the field and, using a fan and a piece of strong-smelling cheese, lures the mice out of their trench, clubbing them on the head as they arrive with his multifunctional tail.