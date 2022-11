Not Available

The rats are out of control in Hamlin; they've taken over the kitchen, but when they take over the King's bedroom, that's the last straw. He posts a $5 reward, which the rats change to $5,000. Alice and Julius accept the challenge; they play a tune and the rats gather around, but they won't fall for the old "follow me into the river" trick. Fortunately, a very powerful vacuum cleaner is nearby, and Alice and Julius suck all the rats into it. The king gives them their reward: $5.