Alice Underground

New York City: the Wonderland that never sleeps and for Alice, the City offers an easy opportunity for a beautiful, wealthy, twenty-something girl with little responsibility or direction in life, to get lost in the endless nights of booze, drugs and parties with fabulous people. However, on this particular night, the city will show its dark side, filled with scoundrels and lunacy. On this particular night, Alice will see what she is likely to become if she continues this pattern of sleeping all day and partying all night.