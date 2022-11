Not Available

In a role reversal that is challenging for any young adult, Ali has become a caretaker to her mother’s delicate mental health. Scarred by the past, she chain smokes, refuses to learn to drive, and is terrified of falling in love. Ali spends her days working in a supermarket and the rest of her time off on misadventures with her friend. But when she meets Julio, her tough veneer starts to crack and she may have to amend her strict rules of non-engagement.