Alicia Keys first burst on the scene as a young musical prodigy writing songs and performing background vocals for Columbia and later Arista records. It was an odyssey that would lead to over 10 million albums sold, numerous awards and accolades. During the course of this film, we will document her incredible rise from the streets of Manhattan to the hearts of the world. This is Alicia Keys like you've never seen her before, From Start to Stardom.